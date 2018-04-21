Jorja Smith ‘Lost & Found’ Album Artwork, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

After appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jorja Smith reveals the official artwork and tracklist for her upcoming debut album Lost & Found. The album will feature 12 new songs with the full tracklist below. You can pre-order Lost & Found now on iTunes/Google Play and pick up on June 8th.

01. Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

02. Jorja Smith – Teenage Fantasy

03. Jorja Smith – Where Did I Go?

04. Jorja Smith – February 3rd

05. Jorja Smith – On Your Own

06. Jorja Smith – The One

07. Jorja Smith – Wandering Romance

08. Jorja Smith – Blue Lights

09. Jorja Smith – Lifeboats (Freestyle)

10. Jorja Smith – Goodbyes

11. Jorja Smith – Tomorrow

12. Jorja Smith – Don’t Watch Me Cry