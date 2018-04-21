Jorja Smith ‘Lost & Found’ Album Artwork, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

Hits: 38
After appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jorja Smith reveals the official artwork and tracklist for her upcoming debut album Lost & Found. The album will feature 12 new songs with the full tracklist below. You can pre-order Lost & Found now on iTunes/Google Play and pick up on June 8th.
01. Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
02. Jorja Smith – Teenage Fantasy
03. Jorja Smith – Where Did I Go?
04. Jorja Smith – February 3rd
05. Jorja Smith – On Your Own
06. Jorja Smith – The One
07. Jorja Smith – Wandering Romance
08. Jorja Smith – Blue Lights
09. Jorja Smith – Lifeboats (Freestyle)
10. Jorja Smith – Goodbyes
11. Jorja Smith – Tomorrow
12. Jorja Smith – Don’t Watch Me Cry
My Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’ is out 8th June
Pre order now https://t.co/Z2gPUFB95z
Photo & Artwork by @Rashidbabiker pic.twitter.com/0S1j9rHIQm
— JMoney (@JorjaSmith) April 20, 2018