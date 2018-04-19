Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Mal & Rory (Episode 158)

In this episode:

This week, Joe clarifies his stance on Nicki Minaj as he, Rory and Mal discuss Nicki’s latest music and Joe proclaims that the Barbz are back! (6:40). Also, J.Cole has announced that he’s dropping an album on 4/20 and unlike his previous albums Joe has a theory that J.Cole is ready to compete again (31:49). And what does Drake’s new album Scorpion mean? The guys have no idea but they do speculate on its meaning (1:05:57). Again, a day late. But always on time!

Sleeper picks of the week

Mal:

Dave B “Dreamboy” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE5_8EYNF3o&feature=share

Rory:

Snakehips (feat. St Rulez) “Cruzin” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE5_8EYNF3o&feature=share

Joe:

THEY. “Ain’t The Same” | Unofficialthey – Aint-the-same