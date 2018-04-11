Video: Jay Z Talks Family, Kanye West & More On “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”

David Letterman premieres the full version of part 1 of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction interview with Jay Z. In the first pat, Hov chops it up about winning 21 GRAMMY awards, his 13 albums, rappers he’s looked up to, selling crack in Marcy Projects, absent father, learning how to be a parent, marital issues with his wife Beyoncé, rapping on street corners, his mother’s decision to come out as a lesbian, respect for Eminem and Snoop Dogg, relationship with Kanye West, Donald Trump, East Coast Vs. West Coast battle, criminal reform, and more. You can watch the full episode now on Netflix.