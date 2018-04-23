J. Cole’s ‘KOD’ Single Breaks US Spotify Record

J. Cole just released his new album KOD on 4/20 and it is now reported that the title-track has broken a US Spotify record. “KOD”was streamed a staggering 4.2 million in the US on Spotify in its first day. The previous record holder was Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” with 3.8 million followed by Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” at 3.6 million streams.

You can download KOD now on iTunes/Google Play