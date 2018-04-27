Music Video: J. Cole – Kevin’s Heart

J. Cole premieres the official video for his track “Kevin’s Heart” starring comedian Kevin Hart. Directed by J. Cole and Scott Lazar. Cole’s new album KOD is projected to move 375-390k units first week. You can download KOD now on iTunes/Google Play.

