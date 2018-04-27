VideosMusic Videos Music Video: J. Cole – Kevin’s Heart By Cyclone - April 27, 2018 0 Hits: 65 J. Cole premieres the official video for his track “Kevin’s Heart” starring comedian Kevin Hart. Directed by J. Cole and Scott Lazar. Cole’s new album KOD is projected to move 375-390k units first week. You can download KOD now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0