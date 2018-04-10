Music Video: Iamsu! – The Bridge

By Cyclone
Iamsu – The Bridge

Bay Area spitta Iamsu! delivers the official video for his track “The Bridge”. Directed by HBK Gadget.  Off of his Boss up (Deluxe) project, which you can now on iTunes/Google Play.

