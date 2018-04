The Nike Air Foamposite One Elemental Rose is similar to the 2012 Pearlized Pink Foamposite but lighter. Featuring a pink/copper hue on the upper. Contrasted with black accents on the laces, lining, tongue and eyestays. Completing the design with a translucent outsole and a carbon fiber shank.

You can pick up the Nike Air Foamposite One Elemental Rose for $230 at select Nike stores and online starting April 20th.