Billboard is preparing for their annual Hot 100 Music Festival whuch will be headlined this year by Future, Rae Sremmurd, and DJ Snake. The event will take place in Long Island on August 18th and 19th at the Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater. Also performing will be Rich The Kid, French Montana, Bhad Bhabie, J.I.D, Jacquees, Kehlani, Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, THEY., Taylor Bennett, Daya, and more.

Tickets will be available starting April 13.