Erykah Badu, Miguel & Jhené Aiko To Headline The Smokin Grooves Festival

The 2018 Smokin Grooves festival just announced this year’s headliners as Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Jhené Aiko. The event takes place on June 16th in Long Beach, California at The Queen Mary Events Park. Also set to perform are NxWorries, The Roots, Busta Rhymes, H.E.R., Majid Jordan, dvsn, Alina Baraz, Thundercat, Mos Def, Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Madlib, Omarion, THEY., Lion Babe, Childish Major, and more. You can see the list of performers below and pick up your tickets now on the 2018 Smokin Grooves festival official website.