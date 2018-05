YFN Lucci returns a dropping his new album Ray Ray From Summerhill a few weeks back, he delivers a new EP titled See No Evil. Featuring four new songs and a guest appearance by Ralo. You can stream and download See No Evil below. Also check out his recent interview with No Jumper.

Download: See No Evil

01. YFN Lucci – Pay Attention (Feat. Ralo)02. YFN Lucci – Nice For What03. YFN Lucci – Never Enough04. YFN Lucci – Who Run It