EP Stream: Ugly God – Just A Lil Something Before The Album

Ugly God is currently finishing up his new album Bumps & Bruises but he decides to give fans a new EP titled Just A Lil Something Before The Album. Featuring four new songs and guest appearances by Splash Drexler. Also featuring production by Nikko Bunkin, Shoki, and Red Drum. You can stream the full project Just A Lil Something Before The Album. Bumps & Bruises is on the way.

01. Ugly God – Leave A Tip (Feat. Splash Drexler)

02. Ugly God – Bitch Where My Hug At

03. Ugly God – Tropics

04. Ugly God – WeWantAllTheSmoke