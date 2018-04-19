EP Stream: Novelist – Novelist Guy

South London vet Novelist delivers his debut album titled Novelist Guy. Featuring 15 new songs and no guest appearances. You can stream Novelist Guy in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

