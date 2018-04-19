MusicMixtapes EP Stream: Novelist – Novelist Guy By Cyclone - April 19, 2018 0 Hits: 49 South London vet Novelist delivers his debut album titled Novelist Guy. Featuring 15 new songs and no guest appearances. You can stream Novelist Guy in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0