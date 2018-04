QC’s Lil Baby delivers his new EP titled 4 Pockets Full. Featuring four new songs and a guest appearance by YSL‘s Gunnna. Also featuring production by Southside. You can stream and download 4 Pockets Full in its entirety below.

Download: 4 Pockets Full

01. Lil Baby – In My Bag02. Lil Baby – Sold Out Dates (Feat. Gunna)03. Lil Baby – Never Needed Help04. Lil Baby – Southside