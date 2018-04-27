EP Stream: Iman Shumpert – Substance Abuse

Sacramento Kings’ Iman Shumpert returns with latest EP titled Substance Abuse. Featuring six new songs and no guest appearances. You can stream Substance Abuse in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes.

