Drake & Nicki Minaj Set Personal Sales Records

It has been a good week for Drake & Nicki Minaj as they both hit milestones in their career. Drake‘s record breaking single “God’s Plan” has now given him another record as he’s become the first solo male artist to ever have two separate ten-week number one tracks. He reached ten weeks on Billboard notch with 2016’s “One Dance” and now with “God’s Plan” keeping the momentum going with his popular video.

Nicki Minaj on the other hand follow up her appearance in Mercedes-Benz’s latest spot with the mark of all of her albums reaching five million copies sold each worldwide. She is rumored to be currently in the studio working on the follow up to 2014 album The Pinkprint.

Congrats to both Drake and Nicki Minaj. 🍾🍾🍾🎇🎆🎉🎉