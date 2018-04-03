Drake Asks For Social Media To Be Ignored In Producer Detail Assault Case

Drake is scheduled to go to court new the next few weeks due to the assault case involving Cash Money producer Detail. He now makes a plea to the judge to ignore the social media related to the incident.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Detail in the Summer of 2016 alleging that Drake’s bodyguard Chubbs broke his jaw after he came to the OVO Sound rapper’s house to squash a previous beef. Detail underwent several surgeries to repair the damage and requested Drake cover his medical bills. Drake denied the claim due to detail allegedly having an attitude and causing the altercation. The trial takes place in May, Drake asked the judge to disregard any social media posts in a statement saying:

“Due to the plethora of news stories available, and after observing Detail’s inclination towards muddying the waters by introducing said news stories during the deposition of Chubbs, Drake is concerned Detail may try to introduce the same stories at trial.”

I’ll keep you posted on any further info on the case.