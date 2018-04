Drake took to his Instagram account to announce his new album will be titled Scorpion, which is his astrological sign, Scorpio. He subtly displayed the title and release date on the back of a jacket. With the success of the singles “Nice For What” and “God’s Plan.” it should be another on for the record books. Scorpion his stores on June 2018. Check out Drake post below.

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT