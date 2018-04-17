Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino Set To Host Saturday Night Live Next Month

Donald Glover is scheduled to take over Saturday Night Live on May 5th as both the host and the musical guest as Childish Gambino. The official announcement was made during this weekend’s episode of SNL that he will be running the May 5th episode. Other notable double-duty SNL guest hve been appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Drake, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande just to name a few. Check out the announcement below