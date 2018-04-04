Don C x Jordan Legacy 312 Ghost Green To Release In June

There was a new colorway leak from the Don C x Jordan Legacy 312 collection. The Ghost Green colorway will be releasing this June. There is no official pic of the shoe put a photoshop rendition of the release has hit the web.

The Don C x Jordan Legacy 312 is a collaborative hybrid silhouette equipped with design elements from the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Revolution. Air Jordan 3 elements can be found on the sole, heel, and elephant print mudguard. The majority of the upper is influenced by the Air Jordan 1, while the Air Revolution vibes are spotted by way of the lace eyelets and the mid-foot strap (originally used on the ankle on the Revolution)

Stay tuned for the official pics.