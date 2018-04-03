BROCKHAMPTON Sign To RCA Records For $15 Million

BROCKHAMPTON are currently is the studio putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album Puppy. Today the collective announces a new deal with RCA Records to the tune of sa report $15 million. The deal is for six albums over the next three years but they keep full rights to their merchandising and touring income. BROCKHAMPTON linked with Jaden Smith to announce the deal and their newest member with exclusive music playing in the background. Check out the announcement and watch the clip below.