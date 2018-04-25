Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal (Episode 159) “Cleared”

In this episode:

This week, Joe had a lot to get off of his chest. He, Rory and Mal begin with Kanye’s latest antics, Joe questions why no other prominent media personality challenges Kanye but instead gives him a pass for his behaviour (6:53). He also addresses Rosenberg’s Twitter comments regarding the podcast (35:13). Also, J.Cole dropped his latest album “KOD” and the guys decide he may be the most difficult rapper to judge and Joe also compares J.Cole to himself (46:13). And lastly, former member of Slaughterhouse, Crooked I, announced his departure from the rap group and Joe speaks on it (1:06:10).

Sleeper Picks of The Week:

Rory:

Khalid (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack) – “OTW” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjf-h6NMj7U&feature=share

Joe:

JMSN – “So Badly” |www.youtube.com/watch?v=26CJcxvsIqA&feature=share

Mal:

NBDY – “Used To” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4VxOsHA3qE&feature=share