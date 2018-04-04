Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory & Mal Episode 156 “Freaky Man”

Although most of the media has decided not to discuss Fabolous and Emily B’s situation, Joe, Rory, and Mal don’t shy away from covering the incident. They discuss the seriousness of the allegations and give their thoughts on the matter (8:48). New music from Cardi B and The Weeknd dropped this past week and the guys give their take on it (41:38). And unfortunately, “Friend of The Show”, Safaree was recently robbed, Joe shares his thoughts and concerns (1:29:14).

Due to a previously scheduled event this week, the podcast was recorded a day earlier than usual. We’ll be back to our regular recording schedule next week. Salute.

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

Guordan Banks “Dead Friend” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKnmejQny48&feature=share

Mal:

Childish Major (featuring DRAM and 6lack) “I Like You” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_aKEC0IFOE&feature=share

Rory:

SAINt JHN “Selfish” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtVnLCzCHeI&feature=share