Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory and Mal Episode 157 “Dip It Low”

This episode Joe, Rory, and Mal begin with Cardi B’s debut album, the impact she’s had (5:00) and Nicki Minaj’s strategic decision to release new music immediately after Cardi (20:47). Unfortunately, former “friend of the show” Sabrina Claudio has been linked to tweeting racist statements and the guys give their take on it (51:14). Also, an NBA veteran makes a rookie mistake and is caught cheating on his pregnant girlfriend. Yes, you’ve guessed it, the guys break down the Tristian Thompson and Khloe Kardashian situation (1:19:56). And a surprisingly heated discussion regarding J.Cole takes place, which Joe reminds everyone how passionate he is when it comes to music (2:16:04). A day late but always on time, enjoy!

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

Summer Walker – “CPR” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEx2EBMN_jk&feature=share

Mal:

Sebastian Mikel – “Acid” | Sebastianmikael – Acid-feat-ean-wire

Rory:

Alina Baraz – “Fallin” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfnJh7EKcJg&feature=share