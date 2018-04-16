Hits: 44
The Air Jordan 9 Melo (MOP) honors Jordan Brand‘s Carmelo Anthony and his 2003 National Championship in with Syracuse University. During that tournament year, he earned the Most Outstanding Player trophy and won Syracuse University their first (and only) national title. This new colorway features NCAA Championship trophy-inspired theme with gold and brown accents contrasted with white leather. The shoe also features Melo’s number, 15, on the heel, his logo scripted on the insole, and embossed leather that resembles wood grain around the sneaker.
You can pick up the Air Jordan 9 Melo (MOP) for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting April 27th.
Spread the love