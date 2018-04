The 2018 Air Jordan 14 Last Shot will be introduced in Nike Basketball’s Art Of A Champion collection. The new colorway features the same theme as ones worn by MJ during the 1998 NBA Finals vs. the Utah Jazz. Covered in all black premium tumbled leather with nubuck, contrasted with hits of red. The signature shield logo branding in yellow completes the design.

You can pick up the 2018 Air Jordan 14 Last Shot for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting on June 14.