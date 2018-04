Wu-Tang’s U-God delivers his new album, Venom. Featuring guest appearances by Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Method Man, Scotty Wotty, Nomdiq and more. Also featuring production by DJ Green Lantern, Large Professor, Lord Finesse and DJ Homicide. U-God also just released his new memoir titled Raw: My Journey Into The Wu-Tang, which you can pick up here.