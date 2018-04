Nines delivers the new album titled Crop Circle. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Ray BLK, Skrapz, J Styles, Tee Supreme, Fundz, SL, Yung Fume, Tiggs Da Author, Dave, Trapstar Toxic, Haile WSTRN, Likkle, Fatz, Storm, and Streetz. You can stream Crop Circle in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.