Flatbush Zombies just gave fans his new album Vacation In Hell. Featuring 19 new records and guest appearances by Joey Badass, ASAP Twelvyy, Bun B, Jadakiss, Dave B, Nyck Caution, Denzel Curry, and more. Also check out the short film they released to coincide with the album titled Building A Ladder. You can stream Vacation In Hell in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.