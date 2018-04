Rich Forever Music’s buzzing artist Famous Dex delivers his highly anticipated debut album Dex Meets Dexter . Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by ASAP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, and Drax Project. The release date of April 6th was special for the Chicago spitta to honor his late sister’s birthday. You can stream Dex Meets Dexter in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.