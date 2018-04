E-40 and B-Legit deliver their new joint album Connected And Respected. Featuring 19 new records and guest appearances by Rexx Life Raj, Uncle Murda, DecadeZ, Stresmatic, Ocky, JT The 4th, 4rAx, The Click, and Prohoezak. You can stream Connected And Respected in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.