Rising Oakland rapper ALLBLACK touches down with a brand new project called Outcalls. The 10-song offering includes appearances by Nef The Pharaoh, Rexx Life Raj, P-Lo, 03 Greedo, Guapdad 4000, Prada Mack, Shoreline Mafia, Ralfy The Plug, Offset Jim, G2, and Murdock. Listen to ALLBLACK’s Outcalls LP below or download a copy for yourself on iTunes now.