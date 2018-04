The Air Jordan 18 is coming out in “Toro” colorway. Featuring in the Bred color scheme, bright red suede on the entire upper with black accents on the lining, midsole and the mini Jumpman on the famous removable shroud covering the lacing system. The icy translucent outsole completes the design. You can pick up the Air Jordan 18 Toro for $225 at select Jordan Brand stores and online on April 7th.