Inspired by the original 1994 set up, the Air Jordan 10 Dark Shadow 2018 features a nubuck darker grey upper mixed with premium black tumbled leather overlays. Detailed with a checkerboard inner lining, black midsole and matching outsole with a red Jumpman branding to complete the design.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 10 Dark Shadow 2018 for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online now.