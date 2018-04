The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Blue Moon will be featured in the upcoming 6 Rings collection. The colorway will feature blue moon, white and black throughout the leather and suede mixed material design. With the design completed with a white midsole and blue moon outsole.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Blue Moon (6 Rings) at select Jordan Brand stores and online for $160 starting May 1st.