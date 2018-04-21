Air Jordan 1 “Best Hand in the Game” Pack

Jordan Brand is celebrating Michael Jordan’s biggest career achievements with the “Best Hand in the Game” pack featuring new colorways for the Air Jordan 1 with mixed material soft suede and leather. The “Blue Moon” colorway highlights MJ’s 14 consecutive NBA All-Star appearances, The “Yellow Ochre” colorway honors his five MVP awards with a royal flush on the shoe’s right insole. The “Track Red” iteration is in honor of Jordan’s six championships, with a six-of-a-kind hand on the right insole. The “Clay Green” colorway represents his awards for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, multiple championships, and a Hall of Fame induction.