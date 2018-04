The adidas Deerupt line for adidas. Set to drop in the next few week will be six new colorways that will be available in men’s and women’s. The set will feature colors of white, greys, light teal, purple and tan hues with a netted mesh upper on a netting-like design on the midsole. The design is completed with a contrasting outsole.

The adidas Deerupt new colorways will be available at adidas stores and online starting April 26th.