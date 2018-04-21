Action Bronson Announces ‘White Bronco’ Mixtape & Departure From Atlantic Records

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 50

Action Bronson Announces White Bronco Mixtape Departure From Atlantic Records

Action Bronson has been frustrated with the release schedule at Atlantic Records for past year. He recently took to Twitter to announces his new mixtape White Bronco and his exit from Atlantic Records. Expect more info on the White Bronco project soon.

FREE AGENT. NO MORE LABEL. INDEPENDENCE DAY. WHITE BRONCO TAPE COMING SOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BEAUTIFUL SUPPORT FOR SO MANY YEARS.”

 

