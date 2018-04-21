Action Bronson Announces ‘White Bronco’ Mixtape & Departure From Atlantic Records

Action Bronson has been frustrated with the release schedule at Atlantic Records for past year. He recently took to Twitter to announces his new mixtape White Bronco and his exit from Atlantic Records. Expect more info on the White Bronco project soon.

“FREE AGENT. NO MORE LABEL. INDEPENDENCE DAY. WHITE BRONCO TAPE COMING SOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BEAUTIFUL SUPPORT FOR SO MANY YEARS.”

PUT MY MOTHERFUCKING ALBUM OUT. — FUCK THATS DELICIOUS (@ActionBronson) May 24, 2017

Stay independent. For fucks sake please listen to me. — FUCK THATS DELICIOUS (@ActionBronson) May 15, 2017