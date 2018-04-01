1st Annual Dreamville Festival Announced

J. Cole is riding high right now with his fifth studio album KOD set to debut at number 1 on Billboard extimated to move just under 400k units first week. And now he announces the 1st Annual Dreamville Festival. The festival is set to take place on September 15th in Raleigh, North Carolina with the official lineup to be announced in the near future. Pre-sale tickets are available now via the official website.

Check out the official announcement below.