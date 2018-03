Rick Ross is still recovering from a recent health scare but the MMG heffe isn’t slowing down as he reveals the official trailer for his upcoming album Port Of Miami 2: Born To Kill. He took to Instagram to premiere the teaser. He also posted a recent video shoot with Gucci Mane and members of his 1017 Eskimo Records. Check out the clip and the pics below.

#mmg 2x. A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:06am PST

Rozay and the ESKIMOS #1017EskimoBoyzVol1 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Mar 10, 2018 at 5:40pm PST