PRhyme just released their latest album PRhyme 2 and take their promo run to Hot 97 ‘s Ebro In The Morning. Royce Da 5’9 and DJ Premier chop it up about the dynamics of their new album, changes in hip hop, relaunching Payday Records, history of their careers, building a legacy, thoughts on Lil Xan’s comments about Tupac, relationship with Travis Scott, and more. PRhyme 2 is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.