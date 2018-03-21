Video: PRhyme & 2 Chainz – Flirt (Live On The Tonight Show)

By Cyclone -
PRhyme just released their new album PRhyme 2. The hit the The Tonight Show stage along with 2 Chainz to perform their collab “Flirt. You can download PRhyme 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.

