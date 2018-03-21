VideosLive Performances Video: PRhyme & 2 Chainz – Flirt (Live On The Tonight Show) By Cyclone - March 21, 2018 0 Hits: 41 PRhyme just released their new album PRhyme 2. The hit the The Tonight Show stage along with 2 Chainz to perform their collab “Flirt”. You can download PRhyme 2 now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0