Nardwuar caught up with Smokepurpp while in SXSW to chop it up about how he met Lil Pump when he was nine, discovering Ronny J via Raider Klan, influence from Cheech & Chong’s Big Bambu album, love for Lloyd Banks, “Pringles” song he filmed at 12, fighting a fan at the No Jumper tour, upcoming Sound Of Space project, and more. Also check out his interview with Cole Bennett.