Lil Yachty just released his new project Lil Boat 2. He sits down on Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his current diet, dealing with hate, advice he gave to Lil Xan, wanting to rap more on Lil Boat 2, being inspired by Kanye West, love for jewelry, gaining weight, buying his mother a house, and more.

Lil Boat 2 is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.