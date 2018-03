On his Total Xanarchy tour stop in New York Lil Xan hit up Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his upcoming debut album Total Xanarchy, quit using Xanax, being a photographer before rap, changing his name to Diego, responsibility as an artist/role model, passing of Lil Peep, family support, love for tattoos, and more. His debut album Total Xanarchy will feature guest appearances by YG, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Diplo, Charli XCX, and hit stores on April 6th.