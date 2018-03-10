Video: Khalid Performs “Location” & “Fast Car” For BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Khalid his the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform “Location” and a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”. Watch both clips below. You can download Khalid’s platinum debut album American Teen now on iTunes/Google Play.

