Uncategorized Video: Khalid Performs "Location" & "Fast Car" For BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge By Cyclone - March 10, 2018 0 Khalid his the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform "Location" and a cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car". Watch both clips below. You can download Khalid's platinum debut album American Teen now on iTunes/Google Play.