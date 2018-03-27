Video: Iggy Azalea – Savior (Live On James Corden)

Iggy Azalea Savior Live On James Corden

Iggy Azalea continues her effort to return back to her hit making ways. She hit the stage of The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform her new single Savior sans Quavo.

