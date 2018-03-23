Video: Famous Dex Performs ‘Japan’ & ‘My Girl’ On 88rising

Famous Dex is set to release his debut album Dex Meet Dexter on April 6th. He performs his new single “Japan” and The Temptations’ “My Girl” for 88rising’s Karaoke Royale. Check out the clip below.

