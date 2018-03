Eric Bellinger is gearing up to release his new album Eazy Call soon. He sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about his upcoming album, wanting to better himself, celebrating his birthday, writing a diss track aimed at Tory Lanez, ghostwriting for Usher and Justin Bieber, not listening to many artist’s, and more. You can pre-order his upcoming album Eazy Call now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on April 6th.