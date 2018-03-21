Video: Dua Lipa – IDGAF (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Dua Lipa IDGAF Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dua Lipa released her debut self-titled album last Summer. She hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her hit single IDGAF”. Watch the clip below and downloadDua Lipa now on iTunes/Google Play,

