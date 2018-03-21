VideosLive Performances Video: Dua Lipa – IDGAF (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!) By Cyclone - March 21, 2018 0 Hits: 42 Dua Lipa released her debut self-titled album last Summer. She hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her hit single “IDGAF”. Watch the clip below and downloadDua Lipa now on iTunes/Google Play, <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0