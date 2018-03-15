Video: Drake Breaks Twitch Streaming Record Playing Fortnite With Popular Gamer Ninja



Drake is capable of breaking any streaming record as He joined Ninja of Luminosity Gaming on his Twitch stream last night to play the popular game Fortnite. Whil gaming they discussed what they love about the game, upcoming maps, Luminosity doing well in the PUBG circuit, playing video games in the studio, and more. The stream collect over 600,000 viewers crushing the record set by Dr. Disrespect last month when he reached 388,000. During the match popular gamer Kim Dot Com joined their squad along with Lil Yachty, Logic and Travis Scott. Watch the live stream below and checkout the gaming communities reactions.

600,000 people are watching @Ninja and @Drake playing FORTNITE on Twitch right now.

Glad that I could help 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zp3BYue0az — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 15, 2018

Who knew Drake was a gamer? Drizzy joined a Fortnite match on Twitch and came in 1st place. pic.twitter.com/IPMVhjsi60 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 15, 2018

Drake: carry me in Fortnite

Ninja: ok *”God’s Plan” starts playing* pic.twitter.com/bh1JmURnwn — Puneet (@puneetsingh) March 15, 2018

I’m just happy that Hip hop involved in breaking Twitch all time individual streamer record. I heard it was 325K viewers. Tonight… Drake and ninja got 600K right now. Hip hop community + Twitch community >>> — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) March 15, 2018

Hop in Line fam… Travis and Yachty on deck to play with Drizzy first. https://t.co/C3Oo4kz1CE — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) March 15, 2018

Drake told Logic to pull up 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hmM6v6dJjL — (浪人 (@LordBalvin) March 15, 2018

drake gonna make a whole song called “i got slurp for u” now — KENNY ♨ (@phillycustoms) March 15, 2018