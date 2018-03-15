Video: Drake Breaks Twitch Streaming Record Playing Fortnite With Popular Gamer Ninja

Drake is capable of breaking any streaming record as He joined Ninja of Luminosity Gaming on his Twitch stream last night to play the popular game Fortnite. Whil gaming they discussed what they love about the game, upcoming maps, Luminosity doing well in the PUBG circuit, playing video games in the studio, and more. The stream collect over 600,000 viewers crushing the record set by Dr. Disrespect last month when he reached 388,000. During the match popular gamer Kim Dot Com joined their squad along with Lil YachtyLogic  and Travis Scott. Watch the live stream below and checkout the gaming communities reactions.

